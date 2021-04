Senior citizens of Datu Piang town in Maguindanao patiently line up for the payout of 6,000 pesos support for the elderly from the municipal government. The amount was budgeted for 2020, but released belatedly. Each senior is entitled to 500 pesos support per month from the local government. Basic health protocols, however, were not observed such as ensuring physical distancing and proper wearing of masks. Photo contributed by the Magayon Youth Organization.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments