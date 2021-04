Tapok-tapok or gatherings in Davao City are supposed to be discouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 but a huge crowd flocked outside the gymnasium along Saturn St. in GSIS Subdivision in Matina Saturday, 10 April 2021, to await their turn to receive the 1,500 peso cash assistance for senior citizens aged 65 years and older, from the City Government of Davao.. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments