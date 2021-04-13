Visiting the Wounded By Mindanews - April 13, 2021 9:24 pm Col. Rex Derilo, Lanao del Sur police director (2nd from left), visits a wounded policeman involved in the gun battle in Marawi City last Monday (12 April 2021) that killed a ranking leader of the Islamic State-inspired Dawla Islamiyah. Five operatives of the Philippine National Police – Special Action Force and an Army trooper who were injured in the firefight are now recuperating at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center. Read story. (Photo courtesy of PNP Lanao del Sur) Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments