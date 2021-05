To encourage the elderly to avail of the COVID-19 vaccination, the Sigay Masigay Youth Organization and the municipal government of Datu Piang in Maguindanao conducted a community pantry for them on Monday, 10 May 2021 at the town plaza. A total of 50 elderly and scores of frontline personnel and midwifery students availed of the first dose of the vaccine and the food stuff offered in the pantry. Photo contributed by JEHAD EDZRAEL NASSER.

