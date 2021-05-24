Dream High for Peace By Jules L. Benitez - May 24, 2021 5:24 pm A total of 54 youth leaders from nine war-torn villages in the municipalities of Datu Piang, Datu Saudi Ampatuan and Datu Hoffer Ampatuan in the province of Maguindanao express their peace aspirations through paper planes. This was the culminating activity of the Maguindanao Youth Leaders’ Peace Camp held in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato from May 22 to 24, 2021, a collaboration of the Bangsamoro Youth Commission and the Islamic Relief Worldwide. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments