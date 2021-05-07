Guardian of forests and culture By H. Marcos C. Mordeno - May 7, 2021 9:59 am Bae Mayhunan Cumatang, a Higaonon elder in Sitio Mintapod, Barangay Hagpa in Impasugong, Bukidnon takes a break inside their tulugan after doing farm chores on Wednesday (May 5, 2021). Also called Naytangkilan, she is the wife of Amay Mantangkilan Cumatang, who received in May 2012 the Darryl Posey Fellowship Award for "protecting his cultural heritage and ancestral forests." Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments