It has been exactly 20 years since our first dispatch. Along with our stories, we were also busy taking pictures of Mindanao’s major events.

MindaNews marks its 20th anniversary on May 25, 2021.

Twenty years of reporting Mindanao, 20 years of documenting Mindanao in stories and photos.

Join us as we journey across Mindanao from 2001 to 2021.

Next: Part 2

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments