The lock-up cell of the Makar Police Station near the wharf in General Santos City is closed on Saturday, 29 May 2021, for disinfection as 19 detainees tested positive for COVID-19. The detainees – all male between 19 to 39 years old — are in stable condition. They were immediately transferred to an isolation facility in barangay Labangal. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO

