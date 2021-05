Tribal leaders of Bukidnon show the jar that serves as marker of the headwaters of Tagoloan River in Brgy. Can-ayan, Malaybalay City during the annual panalawahig or ritual for the water deity on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The site is sacred to the Lumads, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Bukidnon Tagolwanen culture. Tagoloan came from “taga ulohan” or people from the headwaters. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

