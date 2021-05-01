From a sandbar, local residents turned it into an 800 square-meter islet by erecting perimeter buffer made of used truck tires, filled with concrete cement in the hollow. It is now known as Passig Islet Aqua Eco-park located in barangay Bato, municipality of Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur. Because of the pandemic, only 650 individuals are allowed at any given time. Pre-pandemic, the islet could accommodate at least a thousand visitors. Transport costs 160 pesos per pumpboat. Entrance fee is 25 pesos. Cottage rental is 100 pesos for three hours. MindaNews photos by JULES BENITEZ



