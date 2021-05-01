Passig Islet

By
Jules L. Benitez
-

From a sandbar, local residents turned it into an 800 square-meter islet by erecting perimeter buffer made of used truck tires, filled with concrete cement in the hollow. It is now known as Passig Islet Aqua Eco-park located in barangay Bato, municipality of Sta. Cruz in Davao del Sur. Because of the pandemic, only 650 individuals are allowed at any given time. Pre-pandemic, the islet could  accommodate at least a thousand visitors. Transport costs 160 pesos per pumpboat. Entrance fee is 25 pesos. Cottage rental is 100 pesos for three hours.  MindaNews photos by JULES BENITEZ

 

 

 

Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR