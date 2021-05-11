Senior citizens get the jab in Davao

Gregorio C. Bueno
A senior citizen gets the first dose of the Sinovac vaccine at the Matina Aplaya Elementary School in Davao City Tuesday morning (11 May 2021). MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
Upon arrival at the Matina Aplaya Elementary School in Davao City for their first dose of the Sinovac vaccine, senior citizens are directed to this holding area at a covered basketball court. Photo taken 11 May 2021. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
Before entering the registration area for Step 1, a health worker first gets the senior citizen’s body temperature. Photo taken 11 May 2021. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
At the conselling area for Step 2, where the senior citizens get a brief orientation on COVID-19, vaccines, and their effects. Photo taken 11 May 2021. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
At the screening area for Step 3, where health workers get the senior citizens’ comorbidities and possible contraindications and evaluate if they will get the jab. Photo taken 11 May 2021. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
Finally, at the vaccination area for Step 4. Photo taken 11 May 2021. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
At the post vaccination area for Step 5, where the senior citizens stay for observation in case they have reaction to the vaccine, before they are sent home. Photo taken 11 May 2021. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO
Two ambulances are on standby outside the post vaccination area just in case. Photo taken 11 May 2021. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

