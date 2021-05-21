To be or not to be By Yas D. Ocampo - May 21, 2021 8:35 pm A motorist ponders whether to risk the drive in deep floodwater at Barrio Obrero in Davao City around 4 p.m. Friday (21 May 2021). Heavy rains hit parts of Mindanao. According to the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) brought heavy rains in some areas of Toril, Talomo, Paquibato, and Tugbok Districts, and light to moderate rains in some areas of Buhangin and Baguio Districts. Most of the city’s downtown area is also undergoing simultaneous road works. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments