A police motorcycle rider leads the convoy securing the refrigerated van carrying 60,000 doses of Sinovac’s CoronaVac vaccine from Laguindingan Airport in Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental to the Department of Health Region 10 office in Cagayan de Oro City on Labor day, Saturday, 1 May 2021. The latest shipment is the biggest received by the DOH for Northern Mindanao’s five provinces and nine cities MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

