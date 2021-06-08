CDO under MECQ By Froilan Gallardo - June 8, 2021 10:06 am The face of a COVID-19 patient is framed by the window of an ambulance that came to fetch him somewhere in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday (7 June 2021). A spike in cases prompted authorities to impose the stricter Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO An ambulance driver gets instructions and directions to the location of a COVID-19 patient he was to pick up in Cagayan de Oro City on Monday evening (7 June 2021). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO A laborer sleeps on a cart after curfew hours to catch a few hours of sleep before going back to work at the Cogon public market on Monday (7 June 2021). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO A fast food worker cleans and disinfects their restaurant in Divisoria after curfew hours on Monday (7 June 2021). MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments