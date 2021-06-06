A huge billboard along MacArthur Highway in Matina, Davao City wants motorists to consider a Sara Duterte – Win Gatchalian tandem in 2022 in this photo taken on 5 June 2021, 11 months before the May 9, 2022 polls. A few kilometers away, a similar billboard, also funded by “United Friends of Sara and Win,” greets motorists along Quimpo Boulevard. Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte has been topping surveys for the Presidency in 2022 while Senator Sherwin Gatchalian is completing his six-year term by 2022. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

