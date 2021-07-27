BTA Extension Motorcade By Mindanews - July 27, 2021 1:31 pm Members of Moro civil society organizations join the motorcade in Metro Manila on Monday (26 July 2021) to call on President Rodrigo Duterte to certify the Bangsamoro transition extension as a priority legislative bill. Duterte delivered his sixth and final State of the Nation Address but did not mention anything about the extension of the transition period in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Photo courtesy of Civil Society Organizations Movement for Moral Governance Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments