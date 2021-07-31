Bakuna by the Sea By Yas D. Ocampo - July 31, 2021 12:34 pm A Dabawenya joining the vaccination queue takes advantage of the waiting period to take a photo of the beach at the “Bakuna by the Sea” vaccination site on Saturday (31 July 2021). The cluster vaccination, initiated by the Davao Tourism Association in partnership with the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao, aims to inoculate thousands of tourism personnel under Category A4 on a clustered approach. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO A staff disinfects the gaps between seats in the midst of the “Bakuna by the Sea” vaccination program at the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments