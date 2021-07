A highway patrol police officer manually counts the number of passengers inside a jeepney at the checkpoint between Cagayan de Oro and Opol town, Misamis Oriental on Saturday, July 17, 2021. Under the guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, public transportation can still ply their routes during ECQ but with only 50 percent of their capacity. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments