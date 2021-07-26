Coastal Cleaners By Ivy Marie Mangadlao - July 26, 2021 8:08 pm Residents ride on a wooden canoe to take part in a coastal clean-up drive in Barangay Poblacion, Del Carmen, Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte province Monday morning, 26 July 2021. The Local government unit of Del Carmen conducted simultaneous coastal clean-up in celebration of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem. MindaNews photo by IVY MARIE MANGADLAO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments