Pallbearers carry the casket containing the remains of Lt. Sheen Alexandrea Tato at the Forest Lake Memorial Garden in Davao City on Saturday, 17 July 2021. Tato, a military nurse, was one of 50 soldiers who perished in the C-130 plane crash in Sulu on July 4. MINDANEWS PHOTO

