Full military honors By Froilan Gallardo - July 7, 2021 3:26 pm Army soldiers salute the flag-draped metal casket containing the remains of a soldier who was among the 53 fatalities when a C-130 plane crashed in Sulu on July 4, 2021, upon arrival at the Lumbia Airport in Cagayan de Oro City on July 7, 2021. The remains of five other soldiers arrived on board the same aircraft. Most of the Army privates who boarded the ill-fated plane were fresh graduates of a six-month counter-terror training in a military camp in Cagayan de Oro. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO