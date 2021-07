Flag-draped casket containing the remains of 1Lt. Sheena Alexandrea Tato is brought inside their home in Davao City on Friday, July 9, 2021. 1Lt. Tato, a nurse, was among those who perished in the fatal crash of a Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft in Sulu. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments