Rachel Maestro (in green) weeps as she embraces the flag-draped sealed casket containing the remains of her husband, Army Sgt. Butch Maestro, at the 4th Infantry Division gym in Cagayan de Oro on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Read story

