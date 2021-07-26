Lumads Push Bangsamoro Extension at SONA By Mindanews - July 26, 2021 10:03 am Lumads within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao express anew their support for the extension of the transition period hours before the last SONA of President Rodrigo Duterte. Supporters of the extension bills gather at the Senate grounds for a motorcade towards the House of Representatives, where the President will deliver the SONA on Monday, 26 July 2021. MindaNews photo courtesy of Mindanao People’s Caucus Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments