Archbishop Emeritus Antonio Ledesma passes by a tarpaulin bearing the photograph of former President Benigno Simeon Aquino III and the words “Salamat PNoy” (Thank you PNoy) at the entrance of the St. Augustine Metropolitan Cathedral in Cagayan de Oro City on Saturday, 03 July 2021. Ledesma officiated the 9th day memorial mass for Aquino who died in his sleep on 24 June 2021. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO. Read story

