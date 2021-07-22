Moro fashion designers By Jules L. Benitez - July 22, 2021 5:09 pm Twenty-nine Moro women aged 15 to 62 learn fashion designing during a workshop under John Phillip Oliver, BARRM regional head of Philippine Fashion Coalition, in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao on Thursday (22 July 2021). The workshop is part of the efforts of the Peacebuilding Project of Islamic Relief Worldwide to build community livelihood centers. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments