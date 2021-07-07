New 4th Infantry Division commander By Contributor - July 7, 2021 9:00 am Major General Romeo Brawner Jr. (left), the new commander of the 4th Infantry Division, accepts the saber from Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, during the command turnover in Camp Evangelista on July 4, 2021. Brawner's predecessor, Major General Andres Centino, has been designated as commanding general of the Philippine Army. Photo courtesy of DPAO 4 Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments