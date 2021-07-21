Preparing for Delta By Froilan Gallardo - July 21, 2021 9:08 pm A worker unloads oxygen tanks outside a hospital in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday (21 July 2021) as local health officials warn of a possible outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. MindaNews photo Photo by FROILAN GALLARDO A police officer checks on the barangay exit pass of a jeepney passenger in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday (21 July 2021). MindaNews photo Photo by FROILAN GALLARDO A police officer checks on the papers of a truck driver in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday (21 July 2021). MindaNews photo Photo by FROILAN GALLARDO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments