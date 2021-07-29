Salute for the Olympic champ By Presidential Photo - July 29, 2021 6:30 pm President Rodrigo Roa Duterte returns the salute of weightlifter and airwoman Hidilyn Diaz, who won the country's first Olympic gold medal, during a video call at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park on July 28, 2021. President Duterte told Diaz that she will be awarded with the Medal of Merit, fully furnished house and lot in Zamboanga City and P3 million aside from the P10-million incentive provided by law. KING RODRIGUEZ/ PRESIDENTIAL PHOTO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments