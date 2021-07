Ret. Col. Wilfredo Tato holds on to the portrait of his daughter, 1Lt. Sheena Alexandrea Tato, while her remains are brought to their home in Davao City on Friday, July 9, 2021. 1Lt. Tato, a nurse, was among those who perished in the fatal crash of a Philippine Air Force C-130 aircraft in Sulu. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

