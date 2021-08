Residents of Barangay Buayan in General Santos City try to catch eel, catfish and tilapia as floodwaters subside in the area on Sunday, August 8, 2021. Several parts of the city submerged in chest-deep floodwaters that went into homes amid heavy rains that lasted hours the night before. Amid the rains and flood, three houses went up in smoke, mainly due to faulty electrical wiring. MindaNews photo by ROMMEL G. REBOLLIDO

