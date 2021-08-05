‘Bakwit’ Drill By Mindanews - August 5, 2021 6:02 pm Residents of Barangay Magaslong in Datu Piang, Maguindanao join a community drill on mass evacuation on Wednesday (4 August 2021). Evacuations are a common occurrence in the municipality and neighboring areas as encounters between government troops and rebels erupt every now and then. Sponsored by Islamic Relief Philippines, the drill was participated by the Magaslong Barangay Local Government Unit Office, People’s Organization, Magaslong Youth Organization and the various sectors in the community. Contributed photo by BAIHANA T. PALAO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments