Bukidnon Airport

H. Marcos C. Mordeno
A dump truck traverses the would-be runway of an airport which is being constructed in Barangay Maraymaray in Don Carlos, Bukidnon on Thursday, 19 August 2021. The project costs P272 million, according to the contract agreement between the Department of Transportation and the contractor, Unimasters Conglomeration Inc., which was published on the DOTr website. MindaNews photo by H. MARCOS C. MORDENO

