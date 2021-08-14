Amid the pandemic, 33-year old Inday Bersano, mother of two, survives by selling exotic seafood to island tourists every weekend at the Britania Island Resort in San Agustin, Surigao del Sur, about two hours away from Butuan City. The seafood that she sells are eaten raw at the beach front with just a vinegar dip. Suaki and tuyom (types of sea urchins) are sold for 100 pesos; saang ( a univalve) is at 100 pesos per 12 pieces; tacubo (the small clam shell) is at 50 pesos each, and; lato (known as sea grapes) is 50 pesos a plate. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.

