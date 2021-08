It is harvest time for corn and rice in the upland farms of Alamada municipality in North Cotabato. Iranun farmer Judit Kimba, 27, father of one, is especially happy because the price of corn these days — 17 pesos per kilo — is good compared to previous harvests. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments