Escorted by a police patrol car, hundreds of motorcycle riders join the caravan from Koronadal City to General Santos City, for the “Inday Sara Duterte Advocacy” (ISDA) Saturday morning, 21 August 2021. ISDA has been urging Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte to run for president in the 2022 election. Mayor Duterte said last month she’s open to seeking the presidency. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments