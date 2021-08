Taking advantage of the less restrictive quarantine status, Oddrea Bernaldez, proprietor of Kape sa Dalan Rolls, sells hot, steamy Arabica coffee at the rotunda area in Cagayan de Oro City on the feast day of St. Augustine on August 28, 2021. MindaNews photo by FROILAN GALLARDO

