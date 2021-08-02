On a Fine Day By Jules L. Benitez - August 2, 2021 4:42 pm Did you know that Lanao Lake is the second largest lake in the Philippines with an area of about 34,000 hectares. It is considered as the 15th ancient lake in the world. For centuries, the Meranaws call this their home. It is held in common by some 700,000 residents across 27 municipalities located in its perimeter. This photo is taken on the lake’s southern end, in the municipality of Ganassi, Lanao del Sur. On a fine day, residents would bath, wash their clothes and chill on its banks. MindaNews photo by JULES BENITEZ Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments