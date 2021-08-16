Praying for protection By Mindanews - August 16, 2021 12:26 pm Lumads belonging to the Bukidnon tribe hold their annual ritual in Baleteon, Brgy. Dalwangan, Malaybalay City on Sunday (Aug. 15, 2021). This part of the ritual shows them offering leaves of kilala (a sacred plant) dipped in pig's blood which they would later place on their doors as protection from death and diseases. They say this is akin to the Hebrew Passover rite on the eve of the Exodus. MindaNews photo by ARIES SANDINO M. MORDENO Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading...Comments comments