After three years of community peace work, the Teduray women of barangay Limpongo in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan town in Maguindanao inaugurated on Saturday, 28 August 2021 their livelihood center for the production and sale of indigenous crafts and arts. MindaNews photo by JULES L. BENITEZ.

