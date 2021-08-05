Watching Paalam vs. Tanaka

Family and friends of Carlo Paalam and girlfriend Stephanie Sepulveda (seated on the left holding a phone) watch the fight against Japan’s hometown bet Ryomei Tanaka in the men’s flyweight semifinal of the Tokyo Olympics Thursday (5 August 2021) at the Sepulveda household in Barangay Kauswagan, Cagayan de Oro City. Paalam won, assuring him of at least a silver medal. He will advance into the finals for the gold on Saturday. It has become the practice of the Paalams to watch his fights in the Sepulveda household. Video by FROILAN GALLARDO / MindaNews / Read story



