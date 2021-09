A caminero (road construction worker) struggles to carry a whole sheet of resin-coated plywood along Iligan City’s circumferential road in Barangay Del Carmen Wednesday morning (29 September 2021). This landslide-prone part of the newly built diversion road is now being repaired, installing concrete walls on both sides. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

