A health worker performs “doffing,” the process of safely removing personal protective equipment (PPE), after attending to a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Iligan City on Tuesday (21 September 2021). Several layers of PPE are worn before seeing a patient. Doffing is done before leaving the hospital. A final doffing is done before boarding the car. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

