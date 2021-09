Volunteers of Strategic Power for Animals Respondents–Philippines, a non-governmental organization conduct neuter and spay operations on dogs and cats in Barangay Catangnan in General Luna, Siargao Island on September 26, 2021. The group also does regular feeding for stray animals around town. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments