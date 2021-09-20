‘No Movement Sunday’

By
Bong S. Sarmiento
-

Three of the four cities in Region 12 or Soccsksargen have been imposing a “No Movement Sunday” policy in the past few weeks in a bid to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The cities that rigorously restricted the movement of people and shut down business operations – except hospitals, pharmacies, food establishments (for take-out only), gasoline stations, among others – were General Santos, Koronadal and Tacurong.

Only essential workers and emergencies are allowed during the “No Movement Sunday.”

However, Kidapawan City, the capital of North Cotabato, allows people to move around and businesses to operate despite the threat posed by COVID-19.

On Sunday, 19 September 2021, MindaNews drove across GenSan, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan, to check the situation on the ground.

Here are some of the sights during the trip, which at some point was eerie as the highways were basically deserted with vehicles few and far between. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

A female food delivery rider pedals her way in the early afternoon sun to earn a living in General Santos City. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
A man walks in front of an empty shopping mall in General Santos City, which should have been teeming with people during normal times. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
Hundreds of vendors were affected as the General Santos City public market is closed for “No Movement Sunday.” MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
With no public transportation available, a General Santos City resident takes the bike to move around town. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
An ambulance cruises along the national highway in Koronadal City, with Mt. Matutum in the background. Several ambulances were seen speeding in various parts of Region 12. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
Traffic enforcers help implement the “No Movement Sunday” in Koronadal City. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
This major thoroughfare in Koronadal City is supposed to be busy with traffic, but now unusually quiet. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
A dog sits by the quiet roadside in the municipality of President Quirino, Sultan Kudarat. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
A tricycle carrying family members approaches the empty “roundball” (also known as “rotonda” in other parts of the Philippines) of Tacurong City in Sultan Kudarat. Traffic is supposed to be heavy in this area during normal times.. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
Policemen question a cargo truck driver and his companion at the boundary of Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao provinces. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
With no restrictions imposed, tricycles ply the streets of Kidapawan City. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021
Bikers take a rest inside the compound of the Kidapawan City Hall. MindaNews photo by BONG S. SARMIENTO / 19 September 2021

