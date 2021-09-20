Three of the four cities in Region 12 or Soccsksargen have been imposing a “No Movement Sunday” policy in the past few weeks in a bid to help curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The cities that rigorously restricted the movement of people and shut down business operations – except hospitals, pharmacies, food establishments (for take-out only), gasoline stations, among others – were General Santos, Koronadal and Tacurong.

Only essential workers and emergencies are allowed during the “No Movement Sunday.”

However, Kidapawan City, the capital of North Cotabato, allows people to move around and businesses to operate despite the threat posed by COVID-19.

On Sunday, 19 September 2021, MindaNews drove across GenSan, Koronadal, Tacurong and Kidapawan, to check the situation on the ground.

Here are some of the sights during the trip, which at some point was eerie as the highways were basically deserted with vehicles few and far between. (Bong S. Sarmiento / MindaNews)

