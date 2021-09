Hundreds of residents await their turn to register at the Commission on Elections office inside Magsaysay Park in Davao City on Tuesday morning (21 September 2021), nine days before the last day of voter registration for the May 2022 polls. Physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is a challenge despite reminders from the police. MINDANEWS VIDEO

