WAITING. Vendors at the Digos City Satellite Bus Terminal on Monday (6 September 2021) wait for arriving buses whose passengers they can entice to buy their wares. Some people in the terminal, meanwhile, are not strictly following proper use of masks and shields, despite Davao del Sur’s 140 new COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

