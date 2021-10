Motorists wade through a flooded street in Lanang, Davao City on Tuesday morning (26 Ocotber 2021). The night before, heavy rains have spawned flooding in many parts of the city. Mindanews photo



The morning after heavy rains flooded several areas in Davao City Monday evening (25 October 2021), the water is still knee deep at the Lanang Executive Homes. Photo contributed by JAMES LOPEZ

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments