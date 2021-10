Christmas lantern stalls are popping up in different parts of the Davao-Bukidnon highway in Davao City amid uncertain times. The mood in parts of the city reflects the extent of celebration, with fewer lights outside homes and structures unlike pre-pandemic times. But this vendor, photographed Sunday evening (17 October 2021), is getting inquiries from passing motorists for his products priced from P1,500 to P5,000. MindaNews photo by YAS D. OCAMPO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments