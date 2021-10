A biker struggles to pedal the uphill portion of Iligan City’s circumferential road (known locally as C3) in Barangay Baraas early morning Sunday (24 October 2021) as the city’s most visible landmark, Mt. Agad-agad, looms in the background. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

